Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.86. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMG. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Report on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $153.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,855,000 after buying an additional 414,389 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,435,000 after buying an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,863,000 after buying an additional 120,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 110,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.