Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Issued By Wedbush

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Rubrik in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi now expects that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rubrik’s current full-year earnings is ($7.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rubrik’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBRK. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Rubrik Stock Down 1.4 %

RBRK stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.