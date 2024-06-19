Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34.66 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $265.72 million and approximately $34.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00003883 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,542.61 or 0.05446725 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00041741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00015652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,198,632 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.