Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $34.52 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,033.86 or 0.99970854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012396 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00081759 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

