Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market cap of $258.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.69. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.