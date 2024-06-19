Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

