Radio Caca (RACA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.04 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $66.63 million and $6.04 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

