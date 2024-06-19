Radio Caca Trading 15.2% Lower This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $68.15 million and $7.91 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

