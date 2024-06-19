RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Up 4.1%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $876.25 and last traded at $876.25. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $841.62.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $857.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $811.97.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

Featured Articles

