Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
RYN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th.
Shares of RYN stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
