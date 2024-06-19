Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) is Pensionfund Sabic’s 6th Largest Position

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,284 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 1.7% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.0% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 15.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,499. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

