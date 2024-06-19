Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.10. 3,597,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,748,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

