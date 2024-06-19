Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Redwood Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a P/E ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 1.56. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53.

Insider Transactions at Redwood Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

