Reinhart Partners LLC. Acquires 6,774 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for about 1.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.03% of Grand Canyon Education worth $41,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 170,956 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.99. 184,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,926. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.65 and a 1 year high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

