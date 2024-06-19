Reinhart Partners LLC. Buys 16,338 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises about 1.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.55% of First American Financial worth $34,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

FAF traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 561,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,839. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.43. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

