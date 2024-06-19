Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity National Financial worth $17,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:FNF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. 1,195,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.
Fidelity National Financial Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
