Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 3,201 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1,804.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 196,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $137.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

