Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 621 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.69. 1,750,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,238. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.