Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 64,951 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 64,951 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing comprises 2.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.20% of Modine Manufacturing worth $59,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE MOD traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.84. 878,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.83. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

