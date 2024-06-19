Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 6,714 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.41% of TriNet Group worth $27,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,136,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TNET traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

