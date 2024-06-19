Reinhart Partners LLC. Takes $10.97 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 204,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,796,000 after acquiring an additional 261,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 90,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,303,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,440,000 after purchasing an additional 550,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,516. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

