Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Purchased by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rekor Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,956. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.98% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. Analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

