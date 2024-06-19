Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Down 5.8%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RFP) was down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$28.41 and last traded at C$29.43. Approximately 356,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,029% from the average daily volume of 31,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

