Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares trading hands.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Trading Down 36.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a market cap of £29.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.