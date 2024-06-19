RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$303.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

