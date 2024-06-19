RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$303.39 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REI
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.