RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1581 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFDA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.95.

About RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF

The RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US-domiciled companies with higher dividend yields than their peers within the same sector, among other factors. RFDA was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

