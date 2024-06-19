RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1581 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFDA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201. RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.95.

About RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF

(Get Free Report)

The RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (RFDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US-domiciled companies with higher dividend yields than their peers within the same sector, among other factors. RFDA was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDA)

