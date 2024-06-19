RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RFFC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92. RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.
About RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF
