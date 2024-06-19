RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on June 25th

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0999 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from RiverFront Strategic Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.
RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of RIGS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.
About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund
