Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 0.5%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.02. 20,047,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 27,189,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.