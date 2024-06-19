Robert P. Verostek Purchases 10,000 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) CFO Robert P. Verostek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 969,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.00. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

View Our Latest Report on DENN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.