ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.27 and last traded at $55.23. Approximately 48,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 67,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 361.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

