Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Up 5.4%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.70. 140,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 591,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Root Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $75,767.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 218,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth $2,795,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Root by 229,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

