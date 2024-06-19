RVW Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 467,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,751. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

