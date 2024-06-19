RVW Wealth LLC Has $45.29 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 4.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 1.01% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $45,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. 417,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

