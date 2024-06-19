RVW Wealth LLC Sells 3,562 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWL stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.73. The company had a trading volume of 120,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,141. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $74.60 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

