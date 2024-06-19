RVW Wealth LLC Sells 417 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 443,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,576,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA REZ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

