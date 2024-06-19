RVW Wealth LLC Sells 648 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,678 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after buying an additional 93,570 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 657,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 570,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. 53,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,143. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

