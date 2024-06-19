RVW Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,369. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

