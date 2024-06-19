Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.47

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 53699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ryerson Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $697.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other news, COO Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Marie Leggio purchased 2,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at $49,984.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ryerson by 2,177.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

