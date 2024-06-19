S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 15,129 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 1.6% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.82. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.32 and a 1-year high of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

