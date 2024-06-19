S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. 1,173,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,484. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

