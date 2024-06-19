S. R. Schill & Associates Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

