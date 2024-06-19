Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Shares Down 0.9%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.77. 326,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 336,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SACH. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.97%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 169.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at $10,046,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sachem Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. 18.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

