Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.46

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $28.46 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.43 or 0.05437893 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00042110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,788,977,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,768,443,774 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

