Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,955,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after buying an additional 209,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE SLB traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,068,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

