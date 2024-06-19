Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 605,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 431,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

