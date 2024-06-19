Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 7.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $23,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,613. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

