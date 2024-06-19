Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Trimmed by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 787,113 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,517,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 377,152 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,757.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 324,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 315,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,276. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.65.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

