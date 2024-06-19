Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lifted by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 204,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,609. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

