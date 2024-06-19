Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.30. 557,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,343. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

